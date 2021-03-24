As McLeod County and health care providers continue to roll out available COVID-19 vaccines, Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors had a message for county residents last week: Stay vigilant.
"Wear your mask, social distance, stay home when you're sick," she said, repeating advice health experts have espoused for a year. "Take whatever vaccine is offered to you. I know some people are waiting for the one-dose. We might not get that for awhile. If we call you and say we have Moderna two-dose, take it."
Spors also advised residents to be proactive. Those who are eligible for a vaccine should sign up on the county website instead of waiting to be contacted.
The advise was delivered as Spors told McLeod County Board members March 16 there had been an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in McLeod County. As of Monday morning, the county had reported 3,500 confirmed cases (up from 3,366 two weeks prior) and 54 deaths due to COVID.
New 14-day case rates from the Minnesota Department of Health this past Thursday told a similar story, though the metric is formulated differently. The 14-day rates released each Thursday reference a period two weeks old, comparing the number of new, positive cases per 10,000 residents in the county. Those numbers showed rates of:
- 17.31 cases for Feb. 21-March 6,
- 13.96 for Feb. 14-27,
- 9.49 for Feb. 7-20,
- 8.09 for Jan. 31-Feb. 13,
- 10.89 for Jan. 24-Feb. 6
- 16.19 for Jan. 17-30, and
- 21.77 for Jan. 10-23.
Schools and the state use the 14-day rates to help determine which learning model to use in each district. Those models include complete in-person learning, a mixture of in-person and distance learning to lower student count in buildings, and complete distance learning. Other tools are used as well. For instance, each week the Minnesota Department of Health updates a list of school buildings with five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff during a two-week period. To be removed from the list, schools must go 28 days without a new case. As of this past Thursday, the only McLeod County school on that list was Holy Trinity in Winsted.
VACCINE TOTALS
This past week, the county reported it had conducted 21 "closed pod" invite-only clinics, and was continuing at a rate of two per week. Vaccines are being distributed to health care personnel, educators and child care providers, as well as residents age 65 or older.
"We have recently moved into Phase 1 Tier 2, which is food processing plants," Spors said.
She said 2,295 first doses had been administered by the county, along with 1,011 second doses. State data updated Wednesday, which includes vaccines from other sources such as hospitals, showed a total of 7,900 first doses had been administered to McLeod County residents, and 5,135 residents had a complete vaccine series. Among those who had received a vaccine dose were 68.2% of residents age 65 or older.
The state requires counties to distribute 90% of vaccines provided within 72 hours of receipt. McLeod County's rate within 72 hours is 99%, Spors said this past week.