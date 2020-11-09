McLeod County COVID-19 cases spiked to 904 Monday morning, about a week after Hutchinson Public Schools announced middle and high school students would return to hybrid learning.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county was 755 a week ago, which was itself a spike of 129 cases from the prior week. McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors said the trend was likely to continue.
"We can't tie the cases back to a large outbreak. We can't pinpoint it to an event, to a business. It's genuine community spread," Spors said Monday. "People don't know where they are getting it from."
She urged McLeod County residents to remember the safety precautions that they have heard for the past several months, and acknowledged that people are likely feeling "COVID fatigue" and long for a sense of normalcy.
"But we need to go back to the basics," Spors said. "Stay home when sick. Use physical distancing. Wear marks to keep others safe. Wash hands. Avoid gatherings even with extended family. ... Clean and disinfect those touched objects."
The county has had four confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Spors also reported that as of Nov. 3, four county residents were hospitalized at that time and at least 615 were out of isolation.
At the Nov. 3 County Board meeting, Spors warned the county's 14-day new case rate per 10,000 residents, which the state uses to advise schools in regards to their learning model, is likely to change rapidly. New 14-day case rates are released by the state every Thursday, but they always reflect rates from two weeks prior. Schools are directed to use more cautious models — including a hybrid model with half the student body learning from home, and complete digital learning from home — as the number increases.
Three weeks ago, the county had 15.91 cases per 10,000 residents for the weeks of Oct. 4-17. Last week, that number climbed to 18.14 for the weeks of Oct. 11-24. The next count will be released Thursday.
"We are going to see a significant jump up to 34.89," Spors predicted last week. "What those numbers mean is, anything above 30 it's recommended that elementary move to hybrid, and middle and high school move to full distance learning. We are preparing and helping our schools brace for that."
RETURN TO HYBRID
Hutchinson Public Schools secondary students returned to a hybrid learning model Monday, less than two weeks after the school returned to full in-person learning Oct. 27.
An announcement sent to parents Nov. 3 said, "This transition is necessary due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in our community. In the past week, our student body has been impacted through gatherings outside the school day."
The announcement also said the district had not seen impacts to elementary students, who will remain in a full in-person learning model for now. The school may yet make announcements or changes in response to this week's COVID-19 numbers, but had not done so as of press time.
"It's important to remember this system was developed on flexibility and movement," Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said last week. "When things are good, you can go in person like we were able to do for awhile. And when conditions worsen you have to switch gears."