In his annual report given April 7, McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge showed crime had decreased from 2018 to 2019.
The total number of felony and gross misdemeanor charges last year were 474, down slightly from 489 in 2018. Of note, assault charges were up to 60 from 47. Driving while impaired cases dropped from 73 to 50 and drug offenses were down from 160 to 146.
“For some reason fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle became far more popular,” Junge said, noting charges climbed from five to 14.
Criminal sexual conduct charges dropped from 18 to 16.
“This ongoing (COVID-19) virus situation is of particular concern,” Junge said, “because many of our victims of sexual assault are juveniles and we learn about those offenses through our school system. So that is an area we need to give particular attention to.”
Schools are currently using “distance learning” procedures following an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
Though the total number of charges had decreased, the number of convictions was up slightly. There were 125 convictions in 2017, 124 in 2018 and 133 in 2019.
One statistic that was particularly relieving was a large decrease in cases when parental rights were terminated, when children were taken into protection, and when a permanent change was made to a home.
“This is where drug offenses ... translate to an impact on kids and families,” Junge said.
Overall, there were 46 cases involving 86 children in 2019. That’s down from 70 cases involving 124 children in 2018.
“This is not a trend that is likely to continue. But I hope the trend does continue,” Junge said, adding that fewer cases mean less disruption in the lives of children.
Misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor charges also dropped in 2019, down from 631 in 2018 to 566. Juvenile charges also dropped from 371 in 2018 to 292 in 2019. There were 260 in 2017, 199 in 2016, 205 in 2015, 231 in 2014, 247 in 2013, 286 in 2012, 271 in 2011, and 327 in 2010.
“That is a substantial decrease,” Junge said.
He said he ultimately had no complete explanation for the 25 percent decrease. The most common charges were possession and/or sale of drugs (39), possession or use of tobacco (33) and assault or domestic assault (30).