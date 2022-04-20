Three new McLeod County dairy princesses were crowned March 26 at the McLeod County Dairy Association’s 69th annual spring banquet and coronation. The new princesses are:
- Alexis Kubista, the daughter of the late Raymond and Tabatha Kubista of Lester Prairie;
- Kiley Lickfelt, the daughter of Trudy Lickfelt and Ryan Lickfelt of Hutchinson;
- Allison Wright, the daughter of Paul and Heather Wright of Hutchinson; and
- Jessica Headlee, the daughter of Michelle Headlee and Steven Headlee of Brownton.
All four princesses may attend the May 15 training seminar and compete to become a Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalist.
In other awards, Lickfelt was named Miss Congeniality, the Golden Butter Knife Award in recognition of businesses that use real dairy products was given to Jimmy's Pizza of Hutchinson, the Friend of the Dairy Award went to Rick and Mindy Jeursissen of Lester Prairie, and the Dairy Farm Woman of the Year Award went to Heather Wright of Hutchinson.
Lastly, the new Dairy Ambassadors for 2022-23 are:
- Kalley Christen and Brielle Christen, daughters of Angela and Keith Christen of Lester Prairie;
- Kamrie Mauer, daughter of Kourtney Meister and Dan Brasch of Brownton;
- Rachel Visser, Kayla Visser and Hannah Visser, daughters of Shannon and Barry Visser of Hutchinson;
- Ella Filk daughter of Ted and Bobbie Filk of Hutchinson;
- Shelby Swanson, daughter of David and Kari Swanson of Hutchinson; and
- McKenna Wright daughter of Paul and Heather Wright of Hutchinson.
Rachel Visser was selected as the STAR Ambassador.
If you are interested in having the 2022-23 dairy princesses attend a county activity, call Kelsey Kucera at 320-583-0560 or Genevieve Paggen at 320-224-7251.