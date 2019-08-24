Citing stray voltage concerns, the McLeod County Board denied a permit to build a solar array in Winsted Township.
The 1-megawatt community solar garden reviewed Tuesday morning is one of several that has come before the board in the past few years. This past month, board members approved two new projects, bringing the total to eight in the county in addition to those built within local cities.
The conversation about the green energy source picked up around 2016 when a 3-megawatt project on the east side of Silver Lake was proposed, the first of many expected due to government incentive programs offered through power companies. Neighbors questioned the safety of the panels in areas with livestock, and raised concerns about changes to the use of agricultural land and the character of the rural landscape. Similar issues were raised in relation to the new Winsted Township proposal.
The property in question is within eight acres south of State Highway 7. Both the Winsted Township Board and the McLeod County Planning Commission recommended denial due to the close proximity of feedlots, existing houses in the area and the site’s classification as prime farmland. Livestock farmers, namely dairy farmers, have raised concerns about stray voltage creating health hazards for herds.
“The topic of stray voltage as a livestock farmer myself ... is becoming more and more of a concern as we look at these applications,” said Board Member Paul Wright, who noted there are two livestock operations near the proposed site. “We need to see those (operations) as very valuable parts of our economy in McLeod County.”
He said that with so many proposals on their way to the County Board, it was time to pay attention to which projects were in the best areas. He made a motion to deny the request, which was seconded by Board Member Doug Krueger and ultimately passed unanimously.
“I think if we’re going to accept every one, we don’t need a board,” Krueger said. “I think it’s our due diligence to pick and choose. ... And not only that, we have a planning commission and the townships and it’s our duty to listen to what they have to say.”
“This project is really not a good fit for this land,” said Board Member Ron Shimanski. “This is a good idea but probably not the right place for it.”
Other projects
Other solar projects recently cleared hurdles in McLeod County, the most recent a 13.48-megawatt project completed by NautilusSolar west of Winsted.
The first of the two recent permits was for a site west of Plato in Section 10 of Helen Township. The entrance is to be from 120th Street. The permit comes with conditions for finances, safety and environmental standards. The facility will be 10 acres on a 117-acre tract of farmland. The easement is for 20 years with an option to extend 15 additional years.
The second recent permit came with similar conditions. It is for a site west of Plato in Section 10 of Helen Township with an entrance on 120th Street near Boone Road. The facility will be 11.81 acres on a 160-acre tract of farmland. The easement is 20 years with an option to extend 15 additional years.
Both projects call for a landscape buffer and vegetative management plan to maintain 4-foot trees and shrubbery along 120th Street and the exterior perimeter property lines of the facility. The county also requires a plan for land restoration after the facility is no longer in use, and to maintain and repair drainage tiles.
Stray voltage control was not listed in the conditions of the two projects as it has been for others, as no feedlots are nearby their sites.