The McLeod County Board is weighing potential litigation against GreenForest Recycling Systems.
GreenForest originally contracted as a private partner at McLeod County Solid Waste in 2017, and helped operate its material recovery facility. The contract was ended by County Board resolution in 2019.
The final portion of the McLeod County Board meeting July 21 was closed to discuss the matter under attorney-client privilege. Board members, McLeod County Administrator Shiela Murphy, solid waste personnel and McLeod County Attorney Michael Junge were present.
Junge said litigation hasn't started, and the meeting would be used to discuss "potential litigation against GreenForest" relating to past amounts owed.
No action was taken and the issue will be on the agenda again Aug. 18.