The majority of federal COVID-19 relief funds spent by McLeod County went to assist small businesses.
The county's $4.37 million share was part of $853 million given to Minnesota cities, counties, food shelves and food banks earlier this year, and distributed through early December. The county also helped some cities and townships distribute their relief funds.
"There are businesses that told us that money saved them," said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy.
The county directed $2 million to local businesses. The second largest expense was $817,542 for public health and safety payroll, followed by $498,524 to help schools facilitate distance learning and $420,886 for economic support.
Relief money was also spent on county personnel diverted to new tasks, public health expenses, telecommunication expenses, personal protective equipment, medical expenses, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and unemployment benefits. All said, the county spent $4.69 million, which includes funds distributed to it and to local cities and townships it cooperated with.
Cities such as Hutchinson that administered their own relief funds distributed everything they had been given as well, often favoring business support.
"We were very lucky," Murphy said. "Townships and cities spent almost all their money. ... They did an excellent job."
Not all counties saw local governments distribute the whole of their funds. According to state data, 10 counties returned money to the state, including $457,070 from Fillmore County, $32,055 from Swift County and $7,175 from Redwood County. Statewide, payroll for public health and safety employees received the most funding ($311 million), followed by small business aid ($181 million).
Minnesotans following state mandates know businesses aren't out of the woods. Relief funds targeted expenses that came before the most recent pandemic restrictions most seriously targeting indoor dining, bars and gyms. Restrictions on bars and restaurants are set to last through Jan. 10, and it is unclear if there will be an extension.
A state bill passed Dec. 14 that extends unemployment benefits for 13 weeks also marked $216 million for business relief. Of that money, $88 million is for businesses that have lost 30% or more in revenue in 2020. Those businesses are expected to be contacted directly. Another $14 million is for movie theaters and large convention centers. Counties will be responsible for distributing another $112 million.
McLeod County has not yet received its share of funds, but it is expected to have $692,438 to distribute and $17,310 for administration.
"They are expecting to send counties the certification process around (Dec. 31)," Murphy said in an email. "Once counties complete the certification process and it's received by the state, they will receive their money in about five business days."
Counties have until March 15 to determine who receives funds, which must be distributed by April 1. Remaining funds are returned to the state. More details are expected following the Jan. 5 McLeod County Board meeting.
Fund are intended to be distributed based on need. Other new funds distributed to businesses, and money previously distributed from the federal relief fund, will be considered in determining county distribution.
RELIEF FUND DISTRIBUTIONS
McLeod County distributed federal relief funds it received, as well as funds for partnering cities and townships, to numerous local businesses, nonprofits, organizations and schools impacted by COVID-19.
The following distributions were approved at McLeod County Board meetings.
Businesses and nonprofits:
- Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism: $18,650
- Parkview Dental: $20,000
- City of Winsted: $5,902
- Forever Smiles PLLC: $20,000
- The Cottage Farmhouse, LLC: $1,008
- The Pinske Edge: $20,000
- The Blue Note/J&N Schlagel Enterprises II: $20,000
- Subway of Hutchinson Inc.: $20,000
- KDUZ KARP Radio/Iowa City Broadcasting Inc.: $20,000
- Bumps Family Restaurant Inc.: $20,000
- Midwest Industrial Tool Grinding Inc.: $20,000
- Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum: $13,920
- Security Bank & Trust Company: $8,075
- Plato Woodwork Inc.: $20,000
- By Mae: $18,847
- Rahn Painting & Contracting LLC; $20,000
- Meghan’s Place Inc.: $20,000
- Lillian’s/Purse Proud Inc.: $20,000
- Alsleben Meats LLC/Alsleben Brothers Packing: $20,000
- Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services Inc.: $342
- The Hair Lounge: $10,280
- Mraz Machine Tool: $20,000
- Seneca Foods: $20,000
- Millerbernd Manufacturing Co.: $20,000
- Unhinged Pizza of Glencoe Inc.: $20,000
- Molly’s Cafe/MFK Management Inc.: $20,000
- America’s Fitness Center: $20,000
- AmericInn Lodging & Suite/OM Shridham Inc.: $20,000
- April Hanson/Fringe Hair Studio: $20,000
- Aveyron Homes Inc.: $20,000
- Below Zero Frozen Yogurt LLC: $7,000
- Benny’s Meat Market/Schwarzrock Meat Market Inc.: $20,000
- Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co. LLC: $20,000
- Brownton Bar & Grill/JKDC Inc.: $19,559
- Cal’s Clips: $4,236
- Catherine Fasching: $20,000
- Christ Lutheran Church of Glencoe: $20,000
- Church of the Holy Trinity: $20,000
- Clay Coyote Gallery & Pottery/Clay Coyote Arts Inc.: $20,000
- The Corner Bar and Grill of Winsted LLC: $16,247
- Crow River Habitat for Humanity: $4,200
- Days Inn Hutchinson/Northstar Hospitality LLC: $20,000
- Dimax Corporation: $20,000
- Equul Access Inc.: $9,000
- Encore School of Dance: $15,000
- Form-a-Feed Inc.: $20,000
- Fringe Hair Studio LLC: $20,000
- Garbers’ Meats Inc.: $10,194
- Genesis Salon and Enso Spa LLC: $20,000
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: $16,340
- Grace Lutheran Church: $1,070
- Happy Hour Inn/Happy Hour Inn KENKEI Inc.: $20,000
- Hutchinson Family Dentistry P.A.: $20,000
- Innovative Foam Inc.: $19,244
- Janet Popelka Hairstylist: $3,992
- Maria's Mexican Restaurant 2: $19,999
- Minway Inc./Subway Restaurant: $20,000
- The Paint Factory: $20,000
- Pro Maintenance Inc.: $20,000
- Pure Life Chiropractic and Wellness Center Ltd.: $18,551
- Quade Electric Inc.: $20,000
- Quade Investments LLC: $20,000
- RAM Buildings Inc.: $5,931
- Salon 210/Emma Oglesby: $10,000
- Sam’s Tire Service/Calemart Inc.: $20,000
- Silver Lake American Legion Post 141: $13,184
- Squeaky’s Grill and Bar/Hutch Bowl/Little Crow Bowling Lanes: $20,000
- St. Anastasia Catholic Community: $20,000
- Winsted Chiropractic Clinic: $20,000
- Big Rig Truck Wash: $17,922
- Bombshell Beauty: $10,000
- Cactus Jack’s II aka C&K E Bar and Grill: $20,000
- Cedar Crest of Silver Lake: $20,000
- City Meat Market of Brownton: $20,000
- City of Plato: $3,000
- CR Electric: $375
- Crow River Golf Club: $20,000
- Downtown Clothing Company aka DH Clothiers Inc.: $20,000
- Glencoe Dairy Queen aka Dakota Treat Inc.: $20,000
- Glencoe Fitness aka Smedley Fitness LLC: $17,145
- HFIT 360: $20,000
- Hueser Grain: $9,002
- Hutchinson Countryside Retreats aka Pheasant Run Retreat: $20,000
- Immanuel Lutheran Church of Acoma: $5,762
- Lazy Loon Brewing Co.: $20,000
- M & N Structures Inc.: $15,900
- MAND Enterprises LLC aka Main Street Sports Bar: $20,000
- McCormick’s Family Restaurants Inc.: $20,000
- Metal Trade Solutions LLC: $20,000
- Olson Chiropractic Wellness Centre: $14,219.17
- Pizza Ranch aka J&D Lake Ranch 2 Inc.: $20,000
- Shari’s Hair Design: $8,326.32
- Stepping Stones Therapuetic: $17,043
- Te Deo LLC aka Glencoe Family Chiropractic: $20,000
- Tetra Pak Processing Equipment Inc.: $20,000
- The Hair Studio: $6,733.65
- The Pantry Inc.: $885.98
- Twin Cities & Western Railroad: $20,000
- Wheel and Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson: $6,080
- Wright Farms: $20,000
- 10-4 Pumping: $20,000
- AWI Manufacturing Inc.: $6,129
- Berger Plumbing, Heating and AC: $18,000
- Brechet Inn Bed & Breakfast: $12,350
- Buffalo Creek Community Church: $20,000
- C&C Striping LLC: $4,085
- Cornerstone Hardscapes Inc.: $2,000
- Delta Fabricating: $1,217
- Faith Presbyterian Church of Silver Lake: $3,756
- FRF Production: $5,663
- Glencoe Coop Association: $5,561
- Glencoe Fitness aka Smedley Fitness LLC: $2,784
- Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427: $20,000
- Immanuel Lutheran Church Brownton: $4,322
- Izzy’s Auto Parts: $15,000
- Juul Contracting Company: $20,000
- Knights of Columbus Council 8253: $13,000
- La Zacatecana: $15,314
- McLeod County Choppers: $6,863
- Michelle Nemitz: $15,000
- Neisen's Bar and Grill (Biscay): $20,000
- New Trail Farm LLC: $12,709
- Our Savior’s Lutheran Church: $15,543
- Our Savior’s Lutheran Church: $2,141.68
- Pro Nails aka Sang Nguyen: $14,250
- Revier Welding & Fabrication: $2,550
- Silver Lake American Legion Post 141: $5,707
- St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church: $20,000
- St. Peter Lutheran Church: $7,500
- St. Peter Lutheran Church: $2,560
- St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: $8,957
- State Theatre Hutchinson aka Earthly Delights Ltd: $20,000
- Taqueria del Buen Pastor LLC: $13,868
- Tara Shonerd: $10,000
- Tidy Tightwads: $20,000
- Vacuum Gallery: $7,383.62
- Vineyard United Methodist Church: $20,000
- All That Dance: $10,793
- Beckers Bowling Buddies: $2,500
- Better Half Embroidery: $2,833
- BG Jewelers: $3,589
- Brownton Rod and Gun Club: $6,437
- Bryan’s Service: $3,582
- Car Shop Inc. aka F & L Corporation: $20,000
- Carol’s Daycare: $3,500
- Chicken Head Farm: $752
- Church of St. Pius X: $317
- Compass Occasions LLC: $11,413
- Country Kids Child Care: $4,608
- Creative Curbing Solutions: $17,298
- Cynthia Patnaude: $1,374
- Delta Fabricating: $1,060
- Enchanted Swap and Sell: $6,202
- Faith Presbyterian Church of Silver Lake: $4,595
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Glencoe: $15,924
- Frederic Werth Realty: $7,100
- Froemming Innovations: $3,974
- Ginger’s Daycare: $2,000
- Glencoe VFW Post 5102: $20,000
- Grounded Gardens: $5,370
- High Tides Swim Club: $2,680
- Hometown Music Inc.: $5,526
- Intensity Signs & Graphics: $6,816
- Jerry Scharpe: $15,097
- K&D Enterprises: $2,234
- Kay’s Creations: $648
- Main Street Antiques: $5,111
- Moe Ventures Inc.: $20,000
- Pla-Mor Ballroom: $19,106
- Pony Express Pony Rides: $2,200
- Spirit Communications LLC: $8,058
- St. Boniface Catholic Church: $6,737
- Stylist for Men and Women: $6,434
- The Glencoe Carwash: $19,617
- TNT Painting, LLC: $7,200
- Venus Salon & Spa: $5,483
Education partners:
- Glencoe-Silver Lake School District: $130,028
- Immanuel Lutheran of Hutchinson: $2,931
- New Discoveries Montessori Academy: $17,098
- First Lutheran of Glencoe: $5,000
- Hutchinson School District: $230,000
- Lester Prairie School District: $39,326
- Holy Trinity of Winsted: $10,829
- Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart School District: $7,328
- Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted School District: $39,593
- First Lutheran School of Glencoe: $1,921
- New Century Academy: $11,073
- St. Anastasia of Hutchinson: $4,397
For the city of Brownton:
- Noah's Ark Preschool/Immanuel Church: $1,209
- Noah's Ark Preschool/Immanuel Church: $308
City and township reimbursements:
- City of Brownton: $28,565
- City of Brownton: $14,663
- City of Brownton: $3,246
- Winsted Township: $3,899
- Acoma Township: $9,052
- Hutchinson Township: $22,598
- Bergen Township (city of Plato): $10,000
- Hutchinson Township (Gopher Campfire): $7,795
- City of Brownton: $6,042
- City of Silver Lake: $30,992
- City of Silver Lake: $23,767
- City of Stewart: $435
- Bergen Township: $13,625
- Hassan Valley Township: $12,12,998
- Helen Township: $644
- Hutchinson Township: $2,700
- Glencoe Township: $5,096
- Winsted Township: $9,166
- Sumter Township (Faith Lutheran Church): $1,880
- Acoma Township: $606
- Helen Township: $9,632
- Helen Township (city of Plato): $5,431
- Hassan Valley Township: $761
- Lynn Township: $7,837
- Penn Township (Brownton Fire Department): $1,311
- Penn Township (New Auburn Fire Department): $1,311
- Winsted Township: $335
- Sumter Township: $900
Community resilience:
- Hutchinson Music Boosters: $5,994
- City of Brownton: $1,137
- Feeding Children International of Stewart aka Food for Kidz: $20,000
- Silver Lake Ambulance: $20,000
- Adult Training and Habilitation Center: $5,323
- Buffalo Creek Watershed District: $5,140
- HOMES: $14,000
Community partners:
- McLeod Emergency Food Shelf: $20,000
- Southwest Initiative Foundation: $20,000
- Common Cup Ministry: $20,000