McLeod County has approved three rounds of federal Coronavirus Relief Fund payments and is seeking more applicants.
The county was given $4.37 million in federal funds to reimburse COVID-19 expenses between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 1, 2020. The county formed a Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee to determine how to spend those funds. Priorities established were:
- $250,000 for community resilience such as housing, food and financial assistance offered through local partners
- $1.5 million to assist businesses and nonprofits
- $500,000 to support education partners such as public schools, private schools and parochial schools that serve a high number of McLeod County students
- $1.6 million to fund expenses from the county's emergency response
- $500,000 reserved for costs yet to be determined.
Applications are reviewed by the CRF Committee and submitted to the County Board for approval. Funds will be distributed based on need and availability, as well as timing. Applicants will be notified of approval or denial via email. Cities and townships have until Nov. 15 to distribute funds while the county has until Dec. 10. Due dates seen in the applications correlate with time constraints.
On Oct. 20, the County Board approved disbursements of up to $848,531 for community partners, education partners, businesses and nonprofits. In previous rounds it approved up to $255,924 and $682,486. These totals also include townships and cities that asked the county for help distributing funds they received from the federal government. All together, 68 businesses and nonprofits, 12 education partners such as schools and churches, and three community partners were approved for funds given to the county, plus another eight entities received funds from their city or township.
Businesses and nonprofits will each receive up to 50 percent of their approved county funds this month, and up to another 50 percent next month depending on available funds and qualified expenses. Education and community partners will receive full disbursement of approved funds.
Recipients of federal funds given to townships and cities to distribute will receive full payment upon approval by their township or city.
McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy warned that applications will only be accepted that include all required documentation.
"We are receiving so many that did not include the documentation required," she said. More information on the application process can be found on the McLeod County website at tinyurl.com/y2xk7j3t.