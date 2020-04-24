Emergency personnel responding to homes in McLeod County will know if someone there has COVID-19.
McLeod County Emergency Management director Kevin Mathews told McLeod County Board members Tuesday morning that the Minnesota Department of Health is releasing the addresses of people with confirmed COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday morning there were three in McLeod County.
The information release follows an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month. He instructed MDH to share addresses of those still contagious with the Department of Public Safety, which would distribute the information to 911 dispatch centers. Mathews said the data would be kept under lock and key.
"What we are going to do is only give (that information) to the people who need it," he said. "That's going to be only to those who need to know it, who are currently going to be responding to an address that has a confirmed case."
The information will not be provided over the radio, which could be listened to by other parties. Dispatch will instead use a confidential means of sharing the information.
VIRUS UPDATE
Mathews said Tuesday morning that the county had spent $6,600 on personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other expenses, such as a Zoom license. Zoom is used for digital meetings. Mathews said all such expenses qualified for disaster aid.
"We're continuing to receive and order personal protective equipment to make sure that we're ready to go whenever we get more inundated with cases here in McLeod County," he said.
Speaking to the larger development of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and Minnesota, interim McLeod County Health and Human Services director Meghan Mohs said, "We are continuing to see pretty big leaps in the case count so far."
As of Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 776,093 COVID-19 cases in the United States and 41,758 deaths. As of Wednesday morning, Minnesota reported 2,721 COVID-19 cases, 1,317 patients no longer in need of isolation and 179 deaths.