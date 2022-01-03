The most recent Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 data released this week shows the year ended with around 7,496 cases in McLeod County since the pandemic began.
The information reflects county data as of Dec. 30 and shows there have been 93 deaths in McLeod County related to COVID-19, including approximately 53 throughout 2021. This past December alone, 10 new deaths were reported, including the most recent of a person age 40-44. When Berit Spors, McLeod County’s Health and Human Services director, spoke to the County Board Dec. 28, she said there had been six deaths since her report a week before, and 267 new cases in the past two weeks.
“The message that we are hearing continuously on our calls with public health and other state agencies is that we need to hold on and stay the road, because the next couple of months is going to be pretty tough with omicron,” she said.
Spors said the variant spreads more easily than others but doesn’t cause as much severe illness. She added it can hospitalize people with other illnesses.
The county hosted 84 vaccination clinics in 2021 and administered more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The most recent report of COVID-19 cases from Hutchinson Public Schools ended Dec. 23, before Christmas break. Overall, the district reported 281 cases among students and 57 among staff for the school year so far.