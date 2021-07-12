On March 24, 2020, the McLeod County Board declared a local state of emergency 11 days after President Donald Trump declared a Presidential State of Emergency. A week ago on Tuesday, July 6, County Board members unanimously declared the emergency had passed.
The resolution came just after McLeod County Emergency Management Director Kevin Mathews reported emergency operations centers in the county would no longer physically meet and maintain operations.
"We still kind of are in monitoring mode," he said. "We will never, ever officially close the EOC. We are always monitoring and seeing if we need to ramp up."
The change will not impact American Rescue Plan dollars coming to the county, nor hinder the county's ability to distribute those funds.
"We did receive our first traunch of funds, so that was ($3.49 million). All county funds are received from the federal level. Cities and townships are receiving their money from the state," said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy. "Funds must be committed by Dec. 24, 2024. However, the recipients have until Dec. 31, 2026, to complete projects using the funds."
She said the county is not rushing to distribute funds, waiting to fully understand how they can be used. Overall, the county estimates it will receive $6.97 million.
Meanwhile, McLeod County continues to report new COVID-19 cases, though far fewer than earlier spikes. State data shows that as of July 9, McLeod County had reported 4,327 COVID-19 cases — three more since July 6. On June 15, there had been 4,296 cases.
Data measuring the percent of McLeod County's population with at least one dose of vaccination showed as of July 7:
- Total population: 48% (47% on June 21)
- Age 12-plus: 57% (56% on June 21)
- Age 16-plus: 59% (58% on June 21)
- Age 65-plus: 87% (87% on June 21)
Vaccinations are still available at the McLeod County Government Center during clinics. As of this past week, there had been 51 such clinics.