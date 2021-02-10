As of the end of last week, McLeod County has held seven closed pod COVID-19 vaccination clinics to target specific populations.
“It’s not a mass vaccination clinic,” said McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors
Most vaccinations have gone to emergency medical service personnel, vaccination distributors, and health care personnel such as home health workers, dental office employees and those who live and work in group homes and outpatient settings. Health and Human Services hoped it could begin reaching educators and residents age 65 and older by the end of last week. With the vaccines made available, the county was able to begin providing the vaccine to educators.
Prior to last week, the county had received 574 doses. It had also received 300 second doses. Another 110 first doses were made available for the first of two clinics last week. Another 400 were available for the second clinic, but it was unclear at the start of the week if they would arrive.
“It’s very difficult to plan a vaccination clinic where we are relying on people to register and sign up and be there when we don’t know how many vaccinations we will have on hand,” Spors said.
That uncertainty continued into this week. Over the weekend, the county heard it would receive 200 vaccines.
“But we really don’t know until we get a confirmation email saying it’s been shipped,” Spors said. “That can come as late as Wednesday. It’s happened. ... You don’t want to tell people to make an appointment to come in and then we have to say we have no doses.”
Fortunately the county has not yet had to do that.
Moving forward, Health and Human Services will have additional challenges as it distributes vaccines to a wider population. The Minnesota Department of Health wants all vaccine providers to use all first dose vaccines within 72 hours of receipt.
“That can be very challenging in a rural population, especially not knowing the amount of vaccination and when it will arrive,” Spors said. “We’re continuing to explore ways to reach all of our (65 or older) population.”
Not everyone who needs a vaccine speaks English, has transportation and the ability to reach an online link.
Despite the future challenges of which Health and Human Services must stay ahead, clinics to this point have gone smoothly, Spors reported. More help may be needed answering phones and directing traffic, but help has been made available from Trailblazer Transit, which has been given clearance to offer free rides to vaccination appointments. Riders only need to call ahead and let Trailblazer know they have an appointment, Spors said.