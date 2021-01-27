The McLeod County Fair is changing things up in 2021 with a new schedule. It’s now a four-day fair: Thursday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22.
According to Casey Walters, executive secretary/fair manager for the McLeod County Agricultural Association, the idea of a four-day fair had been discussed on and off for years, but never seemed to be the right fit at the time.
“Wednesday is and always has been our slowest traffic day of the fair, and as for a Wednesday evening, it’s not the top choice for nights to go out,” Walters said. “If someone chooses to come to the fair one or two times, it’s more likely to be Friday through Sunday when the majority have some days off to enjoy it, or for a specific livestock show or event.”
The way people do business has changed, too. Committing to five days to be at an event can be a challenge.
“There are a lot of people that make the fair what it is,” she said. “We want to continue offering everything that makes us what we are, just in a format that is one day less to help ease some of the time commitment for everyone.”
With the new four-day schedule, the obvious question is what events will be dropped? According to Walters, nearly everything will stay.
“Wednesday was always technically a half-day with us officially starting at 1 p.m.,” she said. “All livestock shows and special events that were specific to Wednesday are being re-scheduled into the remaining four days. The schedule will be different because of it, with more back-to back livestock shows, entertainment and other attractions. One less day, but as a result, each day will just be packed with even more to do.”
Making the decision to drop one day from the County Fair schedule was the board’s first step, now it will dig into the business of shifting the schedule and adjusting all the details.
“We have three of our main entertainers booked,” Walters said. “We are looking forward to some fun evenings with the Johnny Holm Band on Friday night, GB Leighton on Saturday night, and of course the Whitesidewalls for Sunday.”
One benefit of the new schedule is the extra time it grants. While times are not yet confirmed, there will be two entry days for non-livestock open class exhibits: Tuesday afternoon/evening and Wednesday morning. All judging of these exhibits will be completed Wednesday evening, and displays will be set up and ready for guests to enjoy at 9 a.m. Thursday when the fair opens.
While the four-day schedule will be a change, the good news is the McLeod County Fair is happening. That’s a big difference from 2020 when the decision was made to cancel the fair. According to Walters, “It was a tough decision to make, but in light of what we know now, it was the right one.”
“For many of us, it was the first year in our lifetimes that we had not been to the fair,” she said. “We know the same holds true for thousands of our attendees, too. We are cautiously optimistic and planning ahead for a fantastic 2021 fair. Everyone needs something fun to look forward to, now more than ever. We are hopeful for a more normal summer and are thankful that our fair is one of the last to happen in Minnesota. It gives us a chance to see what others are doing and gives us more time to adjust plans as needed.”
For more information and updates visit mcleodcountyfair.com and its social media pages.