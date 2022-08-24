The combination of beautiful weekend weather and free admission brought large crowds to the 150th annual McLeod County Fair Aug. 18-21 in Hutchinson. The demand for online tickets for grandstand events was so great Saturday, it overwhelmed the system requiring the fair office to close online sales for the demo derby at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The event sold out later that day. New events such as the All American Lumberjack show, the pop-up theater performances and the Budweiser Clydesdale show were popular attractions. It was a grand time at a grand event with the new events plus all the favorite fair fixings including demonstrations, exhibits, animals shows, food, drink, live music and more. For more fair photos, see page A6.
— Kay Johnson