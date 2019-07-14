Looking for a deal? Discount tickets for the McLeod County Fair, Aug. 14-18, are available at the fair office, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, or at mcleodcountyfair.com.
Deals include a season pass admission wristband or a five-day admission bundle pack, both for $28. Regular gate admission is $7.
Enjoy the Grandstand shows? Regular admission is $8, but three discount combination packages are available for $18:
- Free Wednesday supercross ticket with the purchase of Friday autocross and Sunday demolition derby tickets
- Free Thursday supercross ticket with the purchase of Friday autocross and Sunday demolition derby tickets
- Free Saturday truck and tractor pull ticket with the purchase of Friday autocross and Sunday demolition derby tickets
For more information, call the McLeod County Fair office at 320-587-2499.