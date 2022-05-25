If you’ve never checked out the McLeod County Fair, or if you’re just looking for one more reason to be excited for its 150th anniversary, the McLeod County Board made a move for you this past week.
Thanks to a unanimous vote and American Rescue Plan Act funds, entry to the fairgrounds will be free this year. The McLeod County Board approved committee recommendations to set aside $100,000 in county relief funds for the purpose.
“It’s exciting for us to be able to do that,” said Board Member Joe Nagel. “Hopefully it will allow residents within the county and outside the county to attend our fair.”
The figure is based on the average revenue generated in gate admission fees.
“We encourage everyone to get out, have fun, and enjoy all four days of entertainment that the fair has to offer, including (paid) grandstand shows each night,” reads a statement from the McLeod County Agricultural Association.
The Mcleod County Fair will be Aug. 18-21 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds between Century Avenue Southwest and Airport Road Southwest in Hutchinson.
Board Vice Chairman Paul Wright said, “We’re seeing this as a one-time commitment to get our county residents out to visit an extremely impressive county fairgrounds and ag association group that puts on our county fair.”
Board Chairman Doug Krueger said after two years of COVID-19 the money is well spent.
“I think it’s going to be well used,” he said. “I’m praying now for no rain and good weather so people can get out and have fun at probably one of the best county fairgrounds in Minnesota.”