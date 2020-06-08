The McLeod County Agricultural Association approved by majority vote to cancel the 2020 McLeod County Fair and begin focusing on next year's event. Save the dates: Aug. 18-22 for the 2021 County Fair.
According to a press release, the decision was was made with respect to the health and safety of the County Fair's 32,000 guests, volunteers, exhibitors and performers that pass through the fair gates each year.
“There will always be unknown issues that may jeopardize the safety of our guests, exhibitors and volunteers ... that is out of our control," said Robert Hantge, president of the McLeod County Agricultural Association. "But at this moment in time, we have a known threat that could potentially jeopardize the health of our guests, exhibitors and volunteers. This potential liability of moving forward, knowing we could be doing something that is harmful to people, is not something I can live with."
For more information, visit mcleodcountyfair.com.