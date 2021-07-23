Singers, musicians, comedians and entertainers of all ages are encouraged to showcase their talents before a live audience at the 41st annual talent contest Sunday, Aug. 22, at the McLeod County Fair.
Three divisions with cash prizes are offered:
- preteen age 12 or younger, with cash prizes of $55 for first place, $35 for second place and $25 for third place
- teen age 13 to 18, with cash prizes of $65 for first place, $40 for second place and $25 for third place
- open, with a cash prize of $125 for first place, $75 for second place and $45 for third place
For this year only, both the first- and second-place winners in each category at the county fair level will advance to the Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest.
Registration deadline for the local talent contest is Sunday, Aug. 15. For talent contest information email Terry Grinde, coordinator, at tgrinde@gmail.com. For an entry form visit mcleodcountyfair.com/p/getconnected/contests/amateur-talent-contest.
For more information about the Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest, email msfent@mnstatefair.org or call 651-288-4418.
The McLeod County Fair is Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 19-22. The Minnesota State Fair is Aug. 26-Sept. 6.