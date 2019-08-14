The McLeod County Fair Talent Competition has 22 entries, with 12 from McLeod County. The fun starts at noon Sunday, Aug. 18, in the Corporate Tent. This event is free with your paid gate admission.
In addition to the McLeod County competitors, participants are coming from Minnetonka, Plymouth, New Ulm, Sartell and Taylors Falls.
Jim Fahey is serving as master of ceremonies, while Jenine Nordquist and Dostal Electronics keep the backstage organized. The top three acts in each category: pre-teen, teen and open win cash prizes and one act in each category earns a trip to the State Fair Talent Competition stage. Last year, McLeod County entries in the teen and open division made it to the finals at the State Fair.