McLeod County crafters, fire departments and emergency management are teaming up to deliver masks to those working and living in congregate living facilities.
The mask drive was announced by Gov. Tim Walz in a recent address and every fire department in the county will be involved this weekend. On Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m-2 p.m., residents can deliver homemade cloth masks to any fire station in the county. They will then be delivered to local congregate living facilities.
"While they don’t replace medical-grade personal protective equipment, cloth masks help keep the wearer’s germs from getting on other people, which is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19," said a press release from McLeod County Emergency Manager Kevin Mathews.
Fire departments can be found at:
- 205 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson
- 308 Main St. E., Silver Lake
- 509 10th St. E., Glencoe
- 112 Second Ave. N.E., Plato
- 431 Sixth St. S., Winsted
- 126 Fifth St. N., Brownton
- 36 Redwood St. N., Lester Prairie
Find instructions and a video for how to make the masks at tinyurl.com/uu6fpaa. Emergency Management provided guidelines for the creation of masks:
- Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
- Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible.
- Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.
- The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
- Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible.
- Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides, such as quilt binding.
- For straps, use elastic straps, shoelaces, or strips of fabric to loop behind the ears.
- Suggested materials include outer layer tea cloth and an inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture.