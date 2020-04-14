Following final 3-2 approval on the project from the Glencoe City Council, the McLeod County Board unanimously gave the Morningside Drive project the green light last week.
The low bid among five to expand the Glencoe road came in at $5.03 million, about 23 percent higher than the estimate of $4.09 million.
"A lot of the other bids around the area have been coming in higher as well," said McLeod County Engineer John Brunkhorst. "Although we don't like to see them over the engineer's estimate by a lot like that, looking at the times that is within the price we should be expecting."
The project has been pursued for years by local officials, and the state has regularly been lobbied for aid. Delays in the project at this point risk losing more than $2 million in state funding.
"It's a funded project," said Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger. "Maybe next year if this virus thing continues, we may have to look at some changes. ... If we try to rebid this right now and try to get the work started this year, there is no possible way bids are coming in any friendlier."
McLeod County and Glencoe will split the local share of the project. Federal rail funding will add $180,000, and the Brown Creek Watershed District will pitch in $75,000.
There is a potential for savings of about $135,000 on the project, from U.S. Highway 212 to 11th Street in Glencoe. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has received federal safety funds for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Morningside Drive and U.S. Highway 212, and is expected to work on that portion of road.
The project would extend Morningside Drive to 16th Street on the northeast side of Glencoe, near Coborn's grocery store. It includes wetland mitigation, property acquisitions and easements, and maintenance.
The project was designed to give motorists passing through the city a faster route with fewer turns to and from U.S. Highway 212, improve safety by moving traffic from the high school, and allow motorists to avoid downtown Glencoe. Though the route was originally planned in the 1960s, a 2003 study conducted by state and local governments named it as an ideal passage for regional traffic, including vehicles traveling between Hutchinson and the Twin Cities. The route also provides a direct line from U.S. Highway 212 to State Highway 7.
Morningside will have a median, new railroad gates and arms, and meet state standards at the railroad crossing. The addition of railroad siding is expected to virtually eliminate train switching and blocking roads.
Drainage for McLeod County Housing Redevelopment Authority homes along the Morningside corridor will be improved, as current storm ponds don't have an outlet. Plans include improved drainage for Glencoe related to its North Central Storm Ponds. The improvements should address emergency overflows during large storms.
A new trail system will also be added along Morningside Drive between 11th Street and 16th Street and connect to the existing system for safer pedestrian travel.