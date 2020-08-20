The McLeod County Board approved a preliminary distribution plan for federal COVID-19 relief funds during its Aug. 18 meeting. Specific details of the plan are subject to change over time as further guidance is received and as dollars sent to cities are allocated as well.
McLeod County has received $4.37 million to distribute and is helping various municipalities in the county distribute their funds as well. Preliminary priorities established by the county's Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee are:
- $250,000 for community resilience such as housing, food and financial assistance offered through local partners,
- $1.5 million to assist businesses and nonprofit entities,
- $500,000 to support education partners such as public schools, private schools and parochial schools that serve a high number of McLeod County students,
- $1.6 million to fund expenses from the county's emergency response, and
- $500,000 reserved for costs yet to be determined.
Funds are for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 1 this year. Several cities and townships have opted to have their funds distributed through the county as well due to time or resource constraints, and their residents can apply for aid through the county.
The county plans to soon post an application process and a list of partnering municipalities on its website at co.mcleod.mn.us. This story will be updated when that information is available. Cities and townships have until Nov. 15 to distribute funds, and the county has until Dec. 10.
The CRF Committee, which was established to help the county equitably distribute funds, includes County Board members, county staff and representatives from Brownton, Plato and Winsted.
The county also hired Piehl Hanson Beckman Certified Public Accountants of Hutchinson with the federal dollars to manage transactions and auditing of funds to assure there is no overlap.