McLeod County has buyers for two properties it sought to sell as part of an effort to more efficiently house county offices and provide more centralized service, but one property still seeks a buyer.
County Board members approved this past week a purchase agreement for land on Ford Avenue in Glencoe where the former Health and Human Services building was located. The sale includes the adjacent 10.47 acres of agricultural land. The sale price to Mark Ahlbrecht is approximately $130,000, with a closing date to be determined.
Ahlbrecht previously entered into a rent agreement with the county for $140 per acre to farm the agricultural land near the building for the effective crop year of 2021. He had been renting the property for 11 years prior and operates land adjacent to it.
Board members also approved a purchase agreement with Hennek Business Holdings for properties on Hennepin Avenue in Glencoe that included the North Complex, its annex and highway sheds. A closing date is to be determined on the sale, which is approximately $751,000. The Glencoe highway shop will for now continue to occupy the sheds on a portion of the property using a rent-back agreement with a vacate date to be determined.
Ahlbrecht also rents the agricultural land on Hennepin Avenue.
The sale of the two properties follows relocation of staff to the McLeod County Government Center.
The county still seeks bids on land on Chandler Avenue in Glencoe across from the Government Center. The property is at the intersection with Sixth Street and includes U.S. Highway 212 access. The three parcels being sold together include two residential zoned properties and a commercial street front property, all on approximately 1.74 acres. The land was originally purchased by the county as it acquired property for the Government Center and parking space for the facility.