McLeod County will soon have an economic development coordinator.
Administrative assistant Liz Danielson will transition into the new role once her position is filled and focus on carrying out the directives of the county's Economic Development Strategic Plan.
"(Liz) had relevant experience, education and the right skillset for the position," county administrator Sheila Murphy said in a media release. "They also have the benefit of knowing many of the County’s contacts from cities and townships from having worked within County Administration for the past three years."
The new role is the result of a long road for McLeod County as officials and administrators have considered how to best serve the county's businesses, grow the tax base and keep local communities vibrant.
In 2016, the county developed a digital "tour book" for its website, which helped introduce prospective visitors to county history, business and industry. In 2017, the county hosted the University of Minnesota Extension and invited local businesspeople and elected officials to take a deep dive into the county's main economic forces. From there, the county continued the conversation with businesses and city governments.
But the process picked up steam at the end of 2020 when the McLeod County Economic Development Committee was established. Ady Advantage was hired to help develop an economic development strategic plan.
"Janet Ady is a second-generation economic developer and site selector, who has demonstrated success through the Midwest and the United States in developing plans for economic growth," Murphy said.
The next step was approved by the McLeod County Board in 2021: hiring an economic development director.
"The County and the McLeod County Economic Development Committee worked with local city economic development groups; all involved stressed the importance of having a professional who understood our community needs and had a passion for helping us strengthen and grow our local economy," Murphy said. "All candidates were thoroughly vetted based on these principals, their background and education, and their persona. Unfortunately, the individual chosen by the County through this process did not end up working out after a short time in the role."
County officials, the Economic Development Committee, Ady, and University of Minnesota Extension Educator for Community Vitality Neil Linscheid met and decided to hire someone focused on carrying out the strategic plan, instead of trying to recruit another coordinator. That's when Danielson threw her hat in the ring.
"The revised intention is to proceed with a coordinator-level role, while growing the efforts and following the strategic plan, and eventually moving toward a director-level role, once fit, in the future," Murphy said.