Two new solar projects were given the green light last week.
The McLeod County Board action to grant permits brings the total number of approved solar projects to eight in the county, with one more being discussed for Lester Prairie on the Planning Commission agenda today.
The conversation about the green energy source picked up around 2016 when a 3-megawatt project on the east side of Silver Lake was proposed. Neighbors questioned the safety of the panels in areas with livestock, and raised concerns about changes to the use of agricultural land and the character of the rural landscape. A permit for the project was approved, but County Board members signaled a desire to create a series of standards, as they expected to see more proposals in the coming years due to government incentive programs offered through power companies.
Most recently, the ribbon was cut west of Winsted on a 13.48-megawatt project by NautilusSolar. The 1-megawatt solar array projects discussed this past week and the project to be considered today were launched by ReneSola Power Holdings of Stanford, Connecticut, in partnership with local landowners. A company representative at the board meeting mentioned another project had been in the works, but did not garner support.
The first of the two permits is for a site west of Plato in Section 10 of Helen Township. The entrance is to be from 120th Street. The permit comes with conditions for finances, safety and environmental standards. The facility will be 10 acres on a 117-acre tract of farm land. The easement is for 20 years with an option to extend 15 additional years.
The second permit came with similar conditions. It is for a site west of Plato in Section 10 of Helen Township with an entrance on 120th Street near Boone Road. The facility will be 11.81 acres on a 160-acre tract of farm land. The easement is 20 years with an option to extend 15 additional years.
Both projects call for a landscape buffer and vegetative management plan to maintain 4-foot trees and shrubbery along 120th Street and the exterior perimeter property lines of the facility. The county also requires a plan for land restoration after the facility is no longer in use, and to maintain and repair drainage tiles.
“I have reservations on all these solar gardens, but we have a good staff that’s wrote up some pretty good … qualifications, and I hate to get in the way of a willing seller and a willing buyer,” said Board Vice-Chair Doug Krueger “I think we’re pretty well covered if something does go wrong, to get them back to their original state.”
Board Chair Joe Nagel asked why the conditions did not mention stray voltage, as with past projects. Environmental Services director Mark Telecky said past projects had been closer to feed lots and required additional measures for the safety of livestock.