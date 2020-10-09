McLeod County had its third death related to COVID-19 Oct. 3.
The news was delivered by McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors to the McLeod County Board Oct. 6 during a regular meeting. She went on to further outline the state of cases in the county.
Case numbers: As of Oct. 5, the county had 512 positive cases, up to 527 by Friday, Oct. 9. Thirty patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with two still in the hospital. Most residents who have been diagnosed — 500 — are out of isolation.
Demographics: Spors told the County Board the cases are split nearly 50/50 between men and women. In McLeod County, 55 percent of those diagnosed identified ethnically as non-Hispanic white. About 40 percent identified as Hispanic, Latino and Latina. Three percent did not report ethnicity, 1 percent reported as American Indiana, and another 1 percent reported as black.
Location: The majority of cases — 44 percent — were among Glencoe residents. Hutchinson residents accounted for 32 percent of cases, followed by 9 percent from Lester Prairie, 7 percent from Winsted, 2 percent from Silver Lake, 2 percent from Brownton, 1 percent from Stewart, 1 percent from Plato, and 3 percent not reporting a city of residence.