McLeod County may not have yet hit its peak in COVID-19 cases, even as statewide data seems to show a decline is on the way.
Meghan Mohs, interim director of Health and Human Services in the county, reviewed the most recent available data June 16 during the County Board meeting. She said there had been 2.1 million cases across the United States so far, with roughly 18,000-20,000 new cases each day, and 116,000 total U.S. deaths.
"Even though we seem to be plateauing a little bit in the U.S., the numbers are still pretty staggering when you think of it from the individual level," Mohs said.
In Minnesota, there had been 31,000 confirmed cases as of that morning, up 200 from the previous day. There had been 1,300 deaths in Minnesota, up nine from the previous day.
McLeod County had 55 confirmed cases, Mohs said, up two from the previous day, and no deaths.
"We continue to feel very fortunate," she said.
However, as state data seems to show the disease's first wave is plateauing, McLeod County may not have yet hit that point. The rate of new cases still seems to be increasing in the county. Mohs said the increase may partly be due to increased testing, but noted testing has increased across the state as well, and data shows new cases slowing statewide.
Looking ahead, Mohs said, a few scenarios may prove true. One potential scenario shows a smaller peak in the summer, and a larger peak in the fall. Another shows multiple spikes, and a third shows a slow burn.
"It may be quite awhile before we are finished with COVID," she said.
It is not yet clear how protests have impacted the spread of COVID-19, she added.
Kevin Mathews, McLeod County Emergency Management director, said the federal government would reimburse the county for 75 percent of COVID-19 preparedness expenses it deemed as eligible, and the state would pick up the remaining 25 percent. For the months of April and May, $23,575 in county expenses were submitted for approval, with plans to submit expenses monthly going forward.
The purchase of materials and supplies — such as personal protective equipment for the county and local police, fire and ambulance services — is eligible for reimbursement. Employee time is not eligible for reimbursement, but overtime is. The county's Zoom licenses for remote meetings, and cell phones purchased for remote operations, are also eligible.
County Administrator Sheila Murphy said walk-in services are once more available at the county's Health and Human Services building. However, residents are encouraged to contact the office on the phone when possible. The court administration window is also open once again.