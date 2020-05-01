A road rehabilitation project on McLeod County Road 19 (Vista Road) between County Road 12 and Meeker County is scheduled to begin Monday, May 4. The length of project is 5.4 miles and it is expected to be completed in mid-June.
Duininck, Inc. of Prinsburg was awarded the $1.5 million county project that involves milling, bituminous reclamation, and bituminous surfacing. The reclamation is a process where machines crush the existing black top surface in place, and this material is then used as the base course for new bituminous surfacing.
The road will be closed to thru traffic with no posted detours. Motorists are advised to use County Road 12 as an alternative. The project will be done in coordination with similar projects on portions of Meeker County Roads 1 and 9.
If you have any questions regarding the project, call McLeod County Public Works at 320-484-4321, or email john.brunkhorst@co.mcleod.mn.us. You can also find updates online at co.mcleod.mn.us/highway/construction, or on the McLeod County Highway Department Facebook page.