McLeod County's levy will increase by 8.5 percent in 2020 following a unanimous decision by the County Board Tuesday, setting it at $24.54 million. Thanks to favorable bids on roughly $10 million in bonds to fund road work and the county Government Center, the figure is down slightly from an expected 8.9 percent increase.
"The bondings came in at such a good rate we were able to reduce our expenses for the levy," said county finance director Colleen Robeck.
Board members were told Tuesday they have received 12 bids on the bonds, an unusually high number for a rural county. A good fund balance, a AA bond rating and few similar transactions on the market added up in McLeod County's favor.
"Our goal this year when we set the levy was to be able to maintain a balanced budget," Board Member Paul Wright said before a unanimous vote. "And also to be able to fund some more highway projects. The highway projects came from the shift in the sales tax."
The county recently passed a half-cent sales tax to cover the rising cost of road work. If instead that work had been funded by the levy, its increase was estimated to be 15.48 percent. A portion of the bonds will be funded with money from the sales tax.
“I had no desire to get into fund balances and reserves, either," Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger said.
In the past, the county has used money from its fund balance to offset the budget.
At a recent Truth-in-Taxation hearing, the county reviewed factors that led to the levy, such as an increase of $774,481 for wages and benefits for county employees. The county has also absorbed additional costs in relation to its joint health insurance plan with Trailblazer Transit and Sibley County due to high claim costs in the past three years. In 2019, the county made three payments totaling $582,340 to cover premium costs. The county has budgeted $415,000 more for this purpose. To address the issue, the county plans to join Southwest/West Central's fully funded insurance pool in 2020.
County departments were instructed not to increase their budgets, but some increases were deemed to be outside the control of department heads. Court administration had an increase of $152,000 to cover the fees of court-appointed attorneys. Information Technology had an increase of $78,000 to cover increased costs for maintenance. Workers' compensation and related costs increased by $69,000. The presidential primary will cost the county $68,000. Repairs to the courthouse and its utilities will cost $40,000.
The county has also pointed to years of no increase, or even a decrease to the levy, as one cause for the large increase.
“As we have started to run more multi-year forecasts for levy adjustment, it looks like our levy growth will be quite a bit smaller down the road than it was for this year," Wright said.