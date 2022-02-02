The best way to tackle economic development has been a long-running conversation among McLeod County officials, and soon they’ll have someone to help carry out their plan: Liz Danielson, the county’s new economic development coordinator.
Those familiar with the county’s economic development initiatives in the past few years may have questions about this new position, especially because the county already hired an economic development director just a few months ago. But the key words here are “coordinator” and “director.” This new coordinator role, which is replacing the director role, is the result of a long road for the county as officials and administrators have considered how to best serve local businesses, grow the tax base and keep communities vibrant.
In 2016, the county developed a digital "tour book" for its website, which helped introduce prospective visitors to county history, business and industry. In 2017, the county hosted the University of Minnesota Extension and invited local business people and elected officials to take a deep dive into the county's main economic forces. From there, the county continued the conversation with businesses and city governments.
The process really began to pick up steam at the end of 2020, when the McLeod County Economic Development Committee was established. Ady Advantage, an economic developer and site selector, was hired to help create an economic development strategic plan. Then in May 2021, the county set out to find an economic development director, which it did in August with the hiring of Jim Hartshorn.
As it turned out, however, Hartshorn’s time with the county did not last long.
"The county and the McLeod County Economic Development Committee worked with local city economic development groups; all involved stressed the importance of having a professional who understood our community needs and had a passion for helping us strengthen and grow our local economy," County Administrator Sheila Murphy said in a media release. "All candidates were thoroughly vetted based on these principals, their background and education, and their persona. Unfortunately, the individual chosen (Hartshorn) … did not end up working out after a short time in the role."
County officials, the Economic Development Committee, Ady Advantage and others met and decided to take a different approach. Rather than hire another director, the county would search for someone focused on carrying out the strategic plan. At a Dec. 13 meeting, just a few months after Hartshorn’s short-lived hiring, the County Board approved revisions to change the economic development director job to an economic development coordinator. This past month, Danielson was selected for the job.
"The revised intention is to proceed with a coordinator-level role, while growing the efforts and following the strategic plan, and eventually moving toward a director-level role, once fit, in the future," Murphy said.
Along with a lower pay grade than the former director position, the coordinator’s duties are scaled back as well. While the director was in charge of leading the county’s economic development efforts, the new position is responsible for coordinating the delivery, execution and evaluation of those economic development efforts, programs, policies and services.
Murphy said Danielson, who previously worked as the county administrative assistant, was a good fit with the relevant experience for the job.
“(Danielson also has) the benefit of knowing many of the county’s contacts from cities and townships from having worked within county Administration for the past three years,” Murphy said.