McLeod County’s elected officials reflected on an unusual year at a special meeting last week.
“The pandemic hit all of us, and we learned how we can pivot our thinking,” said McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg.
Her office maintains county financial records, mails and collects property taxes, manages vehicle license registration and more. In order to prevent residents from lining up inside the building and creating a COVID-19 safety risk, the office had an employee in a trailer outside take names and phone numbers. This allowed visitors to the North Complex in Glencoe to wait in their cars and be called in for services.
The Auditor-Treasurer’s Office also administers elections. But Kurtzweg’s time spent on the election had another large element this year.
“I spent far too much time defending our elections and its processes,” she said.
Board Member Ron Shimanski asked if staff had adequate time to validate signatures on mail-in ballots. Not only did numerous county residents opt for mail-in or absentee voting, but many precincts — including Biscay and several townships — opted to be mail-in precincts.
“We have to verify that there is a signature there,” Kurtzweg said, “but we don’t really verify their signatures (against a roster). There are other verifications that go on.”
Each mail-in ballot sent out has a unique label and must be returned with the same label.
“Our ballot board met every day,” Kurtzweg said. “In fact, those final days, that’s all I did all day long was ballot board and review ballots for accuracy. We called people if they forgot their signature.”
Board Member Doug Krueger said he believed McLeod County’s election was administered securely, but he worries about mail-in ballots. He hopes to see precincts switch back from mail-in voting. Kurtzweg said there appears to be a move among townships to do so.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADJUSTING SCHEDULES
COVID-19 safety precautions prompted the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office to adjust its schedule and patrols to follow safety guidelines — such as quarantine for anyone who may have been exposed. Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said staff returned to a more usual schedule when the pandemic seemed to slow, but have once more adjusted now that cases are spiking.
The sheriff’s office is currently down two sheriff’s deputies. One position is a result of providing service to Silver Lake. After a month-and-a-half hiring process for the other, the sheriff’s office received no interest. Because of staffing shortages, Silver Lake is not yet receiving four to six hours of coverage every day as intended. Board Member Joe Nagel said residents had been concerned about receiving a lower level of service than they would if the city continued to maintain its own police department, but since the change he has heard positive feedback. Shimanski said he has received positive feedback regarding the service provided by sheriff’s deputies as well.
VIRUS SLOWS ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WORK
COVID-19 has greatly impeded the court system.
McLeod County Attorney Mike Junge said last year on Dec. 1 there had been 175 felony sentences. This year there have been 83.
“We haven’t been able to do jury trials,” he said. “The pandemic has raised havoc with the court system, with jury trials, with everything that law enforcement tries to do.”
Last year the county had around 50 pending felony and gross misdemeanor cases. This year it has 141. There were no jury trials from March to mid-July. For a few months following there were two jury trials a month, but the system is now closed down again until February. People in custody can demand a speedy trial, but it must be approved by judges.
“We have a back log,” Junge said.
As many such cases are related to drugs, sex, alcohol and gambling, Junge said he worries many with addictions or in need of help are not going through systems meant to provide it.
“They are not going through treatment,” he said.