McLeod County is committed to the safety of our people, along with those who serve the people from within our walls. To watch for any information specific to McLeod County in regards to COVID-19, please use the resources of Minnesota Department of Public Health, McLeod County Health and Human Services (Public Health), and the McLeod County website.
We have updated our McLeod County Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP) in response to the Coronavirus pandemic; this allows us to identify which of our internal operations can be minimized as the effect of this disease increases in our communities. Extra precautions are being taken to keep our facilities sanitized, thank you to those who have supported these efforts. Signage is posted in each McLeod County facility for directive to the public and employees, along with postings on our McLeod County website. The bottom line is, the only way we can all keep our environments safe is by minimizing exposure.
Regardless of effort, our citizens, cities, and businesses will be affected by this pandemic. Unfortunately, county-run facilities (and many cities) never have the luxury of a complete shutdown to help “flatten the curve.” Many of our services must continue despite the threat. However, we need to do our best to protect our employees, citizens, and incarcerated individuals. We also need to be aware that County operations can require change very quickly in response to an outbreak. The main posting areas communicating any changes will be our County website, our McLeod County Facebook page, local newspapers, and local radio stations.
To keep yourself and others safe:
- Stay home if you are sick (unless you require medical attention).
- Wash your hands properly and often.
- Take extra precautions if you have underlying health conditions.
- Avoid shaking hands when meeting others.
- Avoid touching your face.
- If you have been directly exposed to this illness, please contact your supervisor immediately.
- Avoid unnecessary visits to our facilities; if the visit is required, call ahead if you are experiencing symptoms for directive.
We want to thank our Health and Human Services Public Health teams for their continued vigilance in providing information to the public and McLeod County. McLeod County’s Emergency Management Director, Kevin Mathews, will continue to monitor the situation as well in cooperation with Public Health and Meeker-McLeod-Sibley Community Health Services (MMS CHS).
For more resources and information, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control website: cdc.gov and the Minnesota Department of Health: health.state.mn.us.