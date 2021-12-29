McLeod County has made official its 2022 property tax levy of $25.9 million — a 3% increase over the 2021 levy of $25.2 million.
The levy, which was passed Dec. 21, accounts for the county's portion of taxes owed by property owners, based on their property values. The increase matches the preliminary levy set in September, with board members opting to set the preliminary levy where they anticipated it would land this month, instead of opting to explore a higher option before deadline. The levy does rely on money from the county's fund balance, which was bolstered by $600,000 from the CARES Act.
"We've learned our lesson by undershooting this in the past," said Board Member Paul Wright. "We will be using some fund balance, but we kind of built that in from way back, so we knew that would happen."
He added that department heads are doing a good job managing costs and cited a $750,000 grant awarded to the county. It will help with a shared economic project with Winsted.
"I appreciate that we hit the 3% number early and stuck with it," said Board Chair Doug Krueger.
Here's a look at how the McLeod County levy has changed in the past 10 years:
- 2012, the levy decreased 2.93%
- 2013, no change
- 2014, no change
- 2015, no change
- 2016, no change
- 2017, the levy increased 2.73%
- 2018, the levy increased 5%
- 2019, the levy increased 7.1%
- 2020, the levy increased 8.5%
- 2021, the levy increased 2.5%
For the past few years, the county has cited the years of no increase to the levy, from 2013 to 2016, as drivers of higher levy increases in the following years. It cites services mandated by state and federal government, high demand for services such as those provided by Health and Human Services, wages, cost of living increases, capital expenses and technology maintenance as cost drivers.
The CARES act, improved efficiency among staff and operations, long-term planning, and the local-option sales tax to pay for major road projects were cited as cost relievers at the recent Truth-in-Taxation hearing.