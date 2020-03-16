McLeod County schools, businesses, services and governments are making changes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve across the United States and Minnesota.
The state had 54 confirmed cases as of the coronavirus disease as of Monday afternoon, including in Renville, Wright and Carver counties. But as of that evening there were no presumptive or assumed cases in McLeod County.
"Please understand the information regarding COVID19 is changing very quickly," McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy said in a press release.
In the event of a positive case, designated McLeod County Public Health personnel would be notified by the Minnesota Department of Health. Public Health would then notify county administration. Media would then be notified and the information would be posted to social media and the county website. Meanwhile, health experts have started promoting the concept of "social distancing" to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"Essentially what we are doing is recommending the public follow the guidelines directed by the Department of Health and the CDC," said Hutchinson City Manager Matt Jaunich. "That means social distancing, limiting public interaction. Stay home if you're sick and if you don't need to go somewhere, don't go."
Everyone is also advised to wash their hands and not touch their face.
EDUCATION
In the meantime, local schools are closing. Gov. Tim Walz authorized the temporary closure of Minnesota K-12 public schools to students so staff can make long-term decisions regarding education and other essential services. His order spans March 18-27, but many started the process early to limit exposure. Local public schools closed are:
- Hutchinson Public Schools, March 16-27
- Glencoe-Silver Lake, March 16-27
- Lester Prairie Public Schools: March 18-27
- Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted: March 18-27
- Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart: March 17-30
St. Anastasia Catholic School also confirmed it was closed for two weeks starting Monday. It shares busing with Hutchinson Public Schools. Maplewood Academy is on Spring Break this week, but will extend it another week and use that time to have staff discuss distance learning. Its elementary music festival in April was canceled and the junior class play was postponed.
On Monday morning, administrators and staff at Hutchinson Public Schools began meeting to plan for the coming weeks. Discussions center around directives given by the state Sunday, and represent a change from previous plans.
"This is a really fluid situation," Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said Monday. "These recommendations and changes are literally by the hour."
He said directives are coming from the Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Education, and that the school is adjusting as changes are made. On Friday, the state told schools to plan to stay open, but 36 hours later that changed.
"Right now our two top priorities are to be able to deliver lunch (and breakfast) to our free-and-reduced (lunch) students," VanderHeiden said. "The next piece is to provide day care services for the health care industry. That's another mandate and a top priority."
The state wants the day care service running by Wednesday for age 5-12 so health care professionals can focus on their work. Hutchinson Public Schools also wants its lunch service in place by Wednesday. Home delivery is an option, as is a neighborhood drop off.
"We didn't get this directive until Sunday," VanderHeiden said. "We're trying to figure it out as fast as we can."
The school is also preparing a plan to continue education for students at home. Such practices are often called e-learning, but because the plan is likely to include physical materials the term "distance learning" is being used. The school has been directed by the state not to deliver education for the next two weeks, but to use the time to prepare for the future.
"I anticipate them implementing distance learning for a duration to be determined," VanderHeiden said.
The Minnesota State High School League has also shut down all sports and activities, including practices.
"They'll make another decision by the 30th, but that's what we've following right now," VanderHeiden said.
The school will notify families as changes are made.
LOCAL RESPONSE
Senior programming at the Hutchinson Senior Center has been canceled to protect a population at risk from COVID-19.
"We've having these conversations at the local level," Jaunich said. "We're considering closing a lot of our public facilities, but that decision has not been made yet. There will be more communication over the coming days."
The city has posted public notices on its Facebook page and online at ci.hutchinson.mn.us. On Monday afternoon, an emergency meeting of Hutchinson City Council was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. To be discussed is the city's response to COVID-19.
Jaunich advised residents to avoid going into city buildings and to use drop boxes to make payments when possible. The city may soon reduce staff to essential workers to reduce risk.
The Hutchinson Theatre Company has canceled its spring comedy, "Everybody Loves Opal," which was scheduled to show March 26-28 and April 2-4. The Hutchinson One Book, One Community has canceled its Iditarod Panel Discussion April 4. The Pioneerland Library system has suspended all programming and outreach activities through the end of March. Hutchinson Public Library planned to remain open for regular services as of Monday morning.
Some local businesses have limited hours or seating to reduce contact and large gatherings. Others are only offering drive-thru service. Genesis Salon and Enso Spa is closed March 16-22.
Ridgewater College's spring break was extended, with classes expected to resuem March 30. The college is open, according to an announcement from the school, but current and prospective students are advised not to visit. Visitors should call ahead. Questions can be emailed to covid19@ridgewater.edu.
Huthcinson Health enacted visitor guidelines to begin 5 p.m. Monday. Patients will only be allowed one essential visitor per day. Those who are sick are not allowed to visit and children are asked not to enter the building. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
The McLeod Emergency Food Shelf had made no changes to its service as of Monday.
Director Lennie Albers said it would remain open as usual for as long as possible.
"We are mindful of what is going on and making plans accordingly," she said. "If people have questions they can call."
The food shelf can be reached at 320-864-2088 in Glencoe and at 320-587-4796 in Hutchinson.
"If people have specific needs, they should call," Albers said. "We will do our best to make accommodations."
Meanwhile, the food shelf is in the middle of its March campaign and in need of donations. As usual, cash is appreciated as it can be stretched further with resources the food shelf has access to.
The McLeod Emergency Food Shelf's board meeting is Thursday, and a response to COVID-19 will be discussed.
McLeod County is also making plans. Staff met throughout the day Monday to determine in each department how to best keep employees and the public safe while delivering services. Murphy advised residents interested in viewing McLeod County Board meetings to watch live on HCVN, or livestream from HCVN's website if they do not need to address the board.
"We have updated our McLeod County Continuity of Operations Plan in response to the Coronavirus pandemic," she said in a statement. "This allows us to identify which of our internal operations can be minimized as the effect of this disease increases in our communities. Extra precautions are being taken to keep our facilities sanitized.
Signs are posted in each McLeod County facility to direct employees and staff. More information is also available on the county website.
"The bottom line is, the only way we can all keep our environments safe is by minimizing exposure," Murphy said.