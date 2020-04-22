Should McLeod County waive penalties and interest for late property tax payments?
That was the question on board members' minds Tuesday morning at a regular meeting. To help tackle the issue, board members scheduled a special meeting for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds Commercial Building. Board Chair Joe Nagel said he hoped the large space would make it easy for people to practice social distancing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will also be digital and open to the public.
The meeting will be only for the issue of property taxes, and the County Board hopes all tax districts in the county will participate.
The county can approve an abatement if it finds penalties to be unjust and unreasonable, and determines what makes them unjust and unreasonable. The county treasurer must also agree.
