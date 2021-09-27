The Minnesota Department of Health reported Monday morning there had been 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLeod County over the weekend, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 5,063.
The data follows a trend of high case counts in McLeod County in recent months, with 175 new cases this past week, and 172 the week before that. Overall, the county has had 65 deaths attributed to the pandemic, with four this month and three in the past two weeks.
Taking a look at a winter spike in COVID-19 cases in 2020 provides additional context.
As of Dec. 29, 2020, Berit Spors, McLeod County's Health and Human Services director, reported there had been an increase of 188 positive cases in the two prior weeks. While the number was concerning at the time, it was an improvement from earlier in December when she reported a two-week increase of 639 cases. Such numbers were common in the later quarter of the year, bringing case totals up quickly from 512 on Oct. 5.
All told, about 1,900 cases have been reported so far this year, or about 49% of the county's total confirmed cases.
McLeod County published on Monday its fall newsletter.
In the letter, Spors addresses the pandemic.
"We are currently facing a critical stage in the COVID-19 pandemic," she writes. "The Delta variant is pushing case numbers up across the country, including right here in Minnesota. The Delta variant is significantly more infectious than the original strain of COVID-19 and is the dominant version circulating in Minnesota, causing three out of every four COVID-19 cases in our state. As children are back in school, we need to do everything we can to prevent a new surge in cases."
She reports 61.3% of the county's population age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As for county residents in total, 50.4% have completed a vaccination series.
"Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated to minimize transmission," Spors writes in the letter. "Vaccination can build a wall of protection around a large piece of the population, including children under 12, who have not had the opportunity to receive a shot."
Children age 12 or older are encouraged to receive a vaccine. Vaccines are available in several place in the county, including clinics and pharmacies. The county offers vaccination clinics for residents age 18 or older. More information is available at tinyurl.com/mcleodvaccine.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson Public Schools has been keeping a close eye on its COVID-19 cases. Classes started Aug. 30 in the district, which had approved a COVID-19 preparedness plan that did not include a mask requirement. The plan can be found at isd423.org/district/covid-19-info.
There, the district also posts new confirmed cases each week. On Monday morning it reported 20 new cases among students and no new cases among staff. Overall, it has reported 66 cases among its 2,859 students this school year, and seven among its 463 staff.
The Minnesota Department of Health also tracks school buildings that have reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period. Statewide the number of schools on that list has jumped from six as of Sept. 9, 26 as of Sept. 16, and 94 as of Sept. 23. On its latest report, Hutchinson's Park Elementary was the only McLeod County school included in the list.