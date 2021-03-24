Following a discussion that dug into the challenges of building solar panels and the rules by which their construction is regulated in McLeod County, a proposed solar array garden planned for southwest of Winsted was placed in the shade this past week.
McLeod County Board members voted 4-1 to deny a conditional-use permit for a solar garden in the northeast quadrant of Section 16 of Winsted Township. Both the Winsted Township Board and the Advisory Committee had recommended denying the project. Neighbors also submitted letters opposing the construction. The proposed site was to be built and maintained by Impact Power Solutions to generate electricity for the Xcel Energy grid on land owned by a county resident. The solar garden’s proposed site in the middle of high-quality farmland was cited as the key reason for denial by the advising parties and the County Board, but Winsted Township raised other concerns.
Among the concerns were issues of signage, landscaping, stray voltage and tileage, some of which could be hammered out in a CUP. But a chief issue was that of a bond that would be used to cover the cost of decommission and recycling that could come at the end of the 35-year contract or earlier if the site fell into disuse or failed to be maintained. Winsted’s recommendation of denial for the permit took issue with the proposed decommission bond coming in under $25,000. McLeod County Environmental Director Marc Telecky said the project size would call for a $150,000 decommission bond based on recycling rates.
Brian Keenen, who represents Impact Power Solutions, told the County Board the bond requirements were higher than in other jurisdictions.
“I know Marc based it on if we were to recycle those panels today, and those were the costs he’s been able to dig up today” he said. “We have a 25-year standard term on our lease. The situation is going to be far better down the road.”
Keenen said the county would only have to take responsibility for the site if the solar garden went out of commission and no one else took responsibility and dismantled the site to sell parts and mitigate costs.
Telecky described the decommission bond as a moving target. In addition to the possibility of recycling costs changing in the future, the value of the dollar could change.
Board Member Paul Wright said it may be better for the County Board to focus on other issues than maintaining agricultural land when deciding whether to approve or deny permits.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of these. The last couple we had denied,” he said. “The topic of prime farmland absolutely is very important. According to the state of Minnesota, McLeod County generates nearly a quarter billion dollars of ag products every year.”
But, he added, “If we’re going to use prime farmland as the big banner every time one of these comes up, then we should be using that for everything that we see that removes farmland. Building a house, any time we see any land excavated in an open field we should be saying ‘no’ at the same time.”
Keenen tied concerns about ag land to the county’s comprehensive land use plan from 1991, which he interpreted as opposing housing development and commercial buildings that would destroy ag land forever. Solar gardens, he argued, would not have the same lasting impact.
He also argued that the reason to protect ag land was to protect money coming into the county, which solar gardens provided more efficiently by paying landowners for the use of their land. He also took issue with ag land being used for Winstock and county garages while solar gardens are being denied for using ag land. He said the reason ag land seems to be targeted for solar gardens is because they must be built to connect to the Xcel Energy grid, which largely limits the available land to more rural parts of the county on the east and south sides.
Board Chair Doug Krueger made a motion to deny the conditional-use permit based on his interest in maintaining prime farmland.
“We’ve been standing on that,” he said. “I don’t know how we could stray away from that right now.”
Board Member Daryl Luthens seconded the motion, which passed 4-1 with Wright opposed.