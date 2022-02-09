As of last week, McLeod County has reported 99 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The most recent death was of a resident age 75-79, reported Friday.
Overall infection data reported by the state as of Feb. 7 shows the county reached 9,169 confirmed cases overall, with 408 confirmed cases reported this past week. That’s a significant decrease from the 520 new cases reported the week prior.
At a Feb. 1 McLeod County Board meeting, Berit Spors, the county’s Health and Human Services director, said that as of that time, 320 reported cases were reinfections.
“It’s important to point out that these numbers only include the test results that are reported to the Minnesota Department of Health,” she said of state data. “Many people are continuing to do self-tests at home and those are not reported.”
She said on Feb. 1 that nearly 60% of county residents had received at least one vaccine dose. The county has contributed to distribution of the vaccine with more than 90 clinics, and more than 10,000 doses administered.
“We are hoping to see (vaccinations) climb even more,” Spors said.
Hutchinson Public Schools reported 24 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 among students for the week of Jan. 19-Feb. 4, and nine new cases among staff. That’s a decline from the past three weeks, when 44, 80 and 76 new cases were reported.
Overall, District 423 has reported 539 known cases among students, while among staff it appears that about 29% (135 out of 463) have reported a COVID-19 infection. But reinfection statistics are not included in the reported cases.