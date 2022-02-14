McLeod County hit a solemn milestone in the pandemic last week as the Minnesota Department of Health reported the county’s 100th COVID-related death.
There was also some encouraging news as local and statewide data indicates the recent wave of infections, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, is waning.
Over the previous week, MDH has reported an average of 34,000 test results each day. That’s a dramatic decline from mid-January, when the state was processing 64,000 tests every day.
At the peak of the wave, the influx of positive test overwhelmed the health department, causing delays in public reporting. About three weeks later, testing and most other pandemic measures are heading in a good direction.Test-positivity and cases per capita continue to trend downward with 4,857 new statewide infections reported Friday.
In McLeod County, MDH reported 199 new cases this past week, a significant decrease from the 408 and 520 new cases reported the two previous weeks. As of Monday, MDH reported the county has had 9,352 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.
State reports do not include at-home tests, which have become more readily available in recent weeks.
Hutchinson Public Schools also reported just eight new cases in students and two new cases in staff last week, the lowest numbers since back in December.
Hospitalizations are falling, too, with the state reporting 1,052 beds occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Friday. That includes 153 in critical condition, the fewest since last August. Still, hospital capacity remains strained in much of the state because of staffing shortages.
Despite the good news, COVID-19 fatalities remain high. It typically takes weeks for deaths to decline after other pandemic markers recede. As of Friday, the statewide death toll reached 11,797 since the pandemic began.