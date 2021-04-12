Minnesota has entered a new stage in efforts to vaccinate the population against COVID-19 now that Gov. Tim Walz has opened registration to anyone age 16 or older.
Doses provided by McLeod County Public Health, however, are limited to anyone age 18 or older, as the Moderna vaccine, which has been made available, is limited to that age group. However, week-to-week distribution from the county government remains targeted.
“While the vaccination is available to all people, McLeod County Public Health still is trying to focus on those priority groups,” said Berit Spors, Health and Human Services director. “Right now, that is Phase 1B, Tier 2 and 3. That’s our manufacturing businesses, any food processing, food retail, service production, post office and power companies.”
Farmers and employees of agricultural businesses are also being targeted, as are child care and education providers who may have been missed. The county is also building a waiting list to make sure vaccines are distributed quickly. The state wants counties to distribute 90% of vaccines within three days of receiving them. McLeod County has been able to maintain a nearly 100% distribution rate within three days.
Public Health isn’t working alone. Local hospitals and pharmacies are also distributing doses. As a result, as of the end of last week, 12,415 county residents (34.6%) had received one vaccine dose, and 8,654 (24.2%) had completed a vaccine series, according to state data. Data also shows 80.3% of county residents age 65 or older have received at least one vaccine dose.
Last week, the county reached the benchmark of 30 vaccine clinics conducted. It aims for two each week, with one on Thursday and Friday. As has been the case the past few months, doses available are dependent on what is made available to the county — one week 300 may be available, while 500 may be available the next.
For more information on how to sign up for vaccination clinics, visit the McLeod County website at tinyurl.com/3drbtrdt.
The county may at some point receive doses of a single-dose vaccine, Spors told McLeod County Board members last week. Public Health is preparing plans for how to best use those doses, and may, for instance, target jail or migrant populations, but no final decision has been made. She also confirmed there has been an uptick in younger residents contracting COVID-19.
“We seem to be creeping up a little bit more each week,” she said, “and it is more of the younger population that is getting exposed and testing positive.”
State data Monday morning showed there had been 3,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLeod County since the start of the pandemic, and 54 deaths. That figure is up from 3,722 cases one week prior, and 3,495 three weeks before that. As of Monday, there had been 54 COVID-19-related deaths.