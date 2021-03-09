McLeod County Health and Human Services reached a benchmark this past week in its efforts to vaccinate county residents against COVID-19.
Early last month, health officials hoped to begin vaccination clinics for residents age 65 or older as it continued initial distribution for top priority health workers and teachers. Vaccines received from the state were not sufficient to begin that process at the time, but on Tuesday, March 2, the county was able to distribute first doses of a two-dose vaccine to 200 residents age 65 or older at a clinic held exclusively for that population.
The clinic followed a press release and social media postings the prior week encouraging local residents to sign up. The link to sign up opened March 1 at 9 a.m.
"Within minutes it was full," said Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors.
A similar vaccine clinic was hosted March 5 and quickly filled up. In 18 clinics, McLeod County Public Health has given 1,899 first doses and 745 second doses.
The county is not working in isolation, but in partnership with local health care providers such as Hutchinson Health and Glencoe Regional Health. State data showed that as of March 6, 3,905 residents (59.7%) age 65 or older received at least one dose of vaccine. When accounting for total vaccines received in the county, state data showed that 6,663 residents (18.6%) had received one dose of the vaccine, and 3,783 (10.5%) had received both shots.
Statewide numbers report that 1.07 million Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose and 592,134 have completed the two-shot series. Of those receiving the vaccine, 566,192 are age 65 or older.
The March 2 and 5 clinics were two of several throughout the week, with the others following state priorities, as has been the case at other clinics throughout the past few weeks. So far, most vaccinations have gone to emergency medical service personnel, vaccination distributors, home health workers, and those who live and work in group homes and outpatient settings. Educators and day care providers have also been a top priority. Once 70% of people age 65 or older are vaccinated, the state will begin administering vaccines to the next priority groups.
"The next group will be people with specific high risk health conditions, and targeted essential workers, which will be food processing plants," Spors said. "We suspect local public health will continue to play a big role."
As of Monday, there had been 3,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLeod County and 50 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
McLeod County may soon have access to a new tool to hasten vaccination. Starting this week, it is eligible to begin receiving doses of the newer Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.
"It's just as effective," Spors said.
HOW TO GET VACCINATED
If you’re looking to get vaccinated through the county, the best way to stay up to date on upcoming vaccination clinics is on the county’s website at tinyurl.com/3yxcp44f. Vaccination clinics will typically be Tuesdays and Thursdays, but there may be some variation depending on how many doses are available.
Vaccination registration is done online, but if you don't have internet access, you can call 320-864-3185 for more information. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. Residents who receive the first dose of the vaccine will receive the second dose 28 days later. A second appointment will be scheduled during the first appointment.
Once an appointment is made, residents may use Trailblazer Transit to receive a free ride. Caretakers and children may also ride along at no cost. Residents should call Trailblazer at 888-743-3828 to schedule the ride after a vaccination appointment is scheduled. Rides are limited to bus availability, but the schedule may be expanded if needed. Masks and social distancing are required on buses.
Updates for Hutchinson Health can be found at tinyurl.com/44olprkk, for Glencoe Regional Health at tinyurl.com/ako55h4t, and for Ridgeview in Waconia at tinyurl.com/1ai7w1u2 for Ridgeview. A state map with vaccine distributors can be found at tinyurl.com/uoogmqnt.
Minnesota has also launched a vaccine connector to try and clarify when and where vaccines are available. Find it at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/.