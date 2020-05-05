A bridge replacement project on County Road 11/155th Street over the south fork of the Crow River, northeast of Biscay, is scheduled to begin Monday, May 11.
Everstrong Construction of Redwood Falls was awarded the $700,000 project, which is funded with state aid and state bond funds. The road will be closed to thru traffic between County Road 24/Jade Road and County Road 66/Harvest Road. There will be no posted detour.
The bridge replacement project is expected to be complete and open to traffic in September.
Any questions regarding the project should be directed to McLeod County Public Works at (320) 484-4321 or email john.brunkhorst@co.mcleod.mn.us.