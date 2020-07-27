A portion of McLeod County Road 15/Falcon Avenue, east of Glencoe, closed Tuesday and is expected to remain closed for approximately two weeks.
The portion of the road that is closed is between County Road 3/120th Street and 16th Street, for a tile line that is being replaced. A turn lane and a bypass lane are being constructed as well. In addition, there will be numerous truck hauling excavated material from the Morningside Drive project to a Glencoe-Silver Lake School District parking lot project east of the campus.
No detour is installed, and local traffic is encouraged to use County Road 83/Hennepin Avenue, west of County Road 15.