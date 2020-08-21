Removal of the railroad crossing on County Road 72/Diamond Avenue, east of Glencoe, is tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday, Aug. 26. A temporary road closure will be installed, followed by permanent barricades and signage.
According to a press release from McLeod County Public Works Director John Brunkhorst, the county, the Minnesota Department of Transportation Rail Office, and the Twin Cities & West Railroad Co. agreed in 2017 to permanently close the crossing in an effort to increase public safety.
The timing of the closure was agreed to occur in conjunction with the Morningside Avenue reconstruction project in Glencoe, which is currently underway. WM Mueller & Sons of Hamburg was hired to do most of the work.