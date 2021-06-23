Since the 1996 construction of the Hutchinson Area Transportation Services facility in Hutchinson, it has served as a facility for state, county and city government.
On June 15, the McLeod County Board approved a resolution supporting a request for 2022 state capitol bond funds to construct a tempered vehicle and equipment storage building and a fueling facility at the HATS location in southeast Hutchinson. Since its original construction, staffing and operations have changed, equipment has become larger and more computerized, requiring longer downtown and more space. The original fuel system requires frequent repairs.
"We've been nursing it along for many years," Public Works Director John Brunkhorst told the County Board. "Rather than adding mechanics space to the HATS facility at a higher cost than what a warm vehicle storage would be, we are asking to pursue state bond funds to add the vehicle storage and then an upgrade to that fuel system."
He believes the project may cost $5-6 million, but will be considered a good place to direct funding.
"HATS is pretty much a model agency," Brunkhorst said. "City, county and state partnership has been a big example for collaboration."