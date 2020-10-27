McLeod County wants a project designed to bring more events safely to the fairgrounds finished by the end of the year.
On Oct. 20, the County Board approved a project to build bathrooms in the McLeod County Fairgrounds Horticulture Building at a cost of $286,502. The project is funded with federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. McLeod County Engineer John Brunkhorst estimated the total project cost to be around $325,000 when accounting for expenses to the project manager, Contegrity Group, and contingency funds.
"This project will give us the ability to host different types of events at the fairgrounds, which is very important to us right now," said McLeod County Administrator Sheila Murphy. "Since March we've had to cancel many events at the fairgrounds. It's difficult to even hold a small wedding there."
Upgrades will include bathroom facilities and sanitizing facilities aimed at responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This bathroom project will give us the opportunity to operate in this new environment," Murphy said, "and give us the opportunity to let people in the community host events that are safer."
Work was split among quotes from seven contractors: Yamry Construction of St. Joseph, Michael Murphy Construction of Litchfield, Pro Maintenance of Hutchinson, Foster Mechanical of Hutchinson, D and F Electric of Litchfield, Material Only Mid Central Door of Waite Park, and Material Only Bartley Sales Company of Minneapolis.