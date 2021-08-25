For several months, McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors had reported to the County Board an update on the local COVID-19 situation during regular meetings.
Recent reports had shown fewer cases and nearly flat vaccination rates. At the first board meeting in August, for the first time in recent memory, there was no update. The change didn’t last through the second monthly meeting on Aug. 17.
“You had a small reprieve from me ... but I’m back,” Spors told board members.
She said that in light of the Delta variant, it seemed like it would be good for her to return. As of Aug. 20, the state reported 4,421 confirmed cases, a 14-day increase of 121 new cases.
Spors called the uptick “a significant increase from what we have seen in past weeks and months.”
The state still reports 61 deaths from COVID in McLeod County, and Spors said the case rate per 100,000 residents over a two-week period was at 31.5, the highest since May.
The South Central Health Coalition, a partnership of local hospitals, clinics and health service providers, has seen a large increase of patients using hospital beds in the region, prompting a lack of available beds for those in need. Health care providers are reporting available beds every 12 hours in order to help direct patients to where there is room.
Board Chair Doug Krueger asked Spors if vaccinated people who test positive for COVID but have no symptoms count as a positive case on reporting statistics. She confirmed that was the case.
“They may have lower symptoms ... but they are still contagious and can pass it along to other people,” she said.
He asked where residents younger than 18 can go to get a shot, as the county has the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for residents age 18 and older. Spors said health care providers often have access to the Pfizer vaccine, and that pharmacies have options as well.
Public Health still offers vaccinations on a weekly basis, though the number of residents participating has leveled off. However, Spors said, emerging data suggests those with a compromised immune system should receive another dose.
“That could mean a lot more vaccination clinics for us here at Public Health,” Spors said.
The county has not yet been told who will qualify for an extra dose, and who will provide them.