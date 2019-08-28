Twenty-five years ago, Bill Clinton was in the White House and Arne Carlson was governor of Minnesota. A lot has changed since then, but one thing that just keeps getting better and better is the McLeod County Senior Expo.
The popular event is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Doors open at 8 a.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center. Tickets are now on sale for this event. See the sidebar for more information.
This year's keynote speaker is hometown hero Lindsay Whalen, head coach of the University of Minnesota women's basketball team.
The pride of Hutchinson helped the U of M earn its lone Final Four appearance in school history in 2004 as a player. She retired from playing professionally in the WNBA in 2018 after 15 seasons, nine with the Minnesota Lynx where she helped them win four WNBA championships. She also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2012 and 2016.
In addition to Whalen, attendees can participate in a variety of workshops:
- "What’s New in Medicare for 2020?" presented by Robin Thompson, Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging
- "Scams, Identity Theft and What Do Do" presented by Hutchinson Police Officer Theresa Leider
- "25 Years of Collecting" presented by Merline Duering, executive director of Prince of Peace Retirement Living
- "The Skinny on Fats" presented by Karen Gensmer, Emma Schalow and Peg Christenson, Hutchinson Health
- "Pro Rehab, Exercise and the Older Adult" by Dennis Eickoff, Adara Home Health
Tickets are $10 and include morning coffee, workshops, speakers, vendor booths, lunch and drawings. The deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Sept. 17. Tickets are available at the Hutchinson Event Center and First Lutheran Church, Glencoe.
BEING PART OF IT
Through the years, I've been a workshop speaker, I've written about the expo and I've covered it for the Leader.
Among the favorite classes I've led is journaling. I can still remember, I taught four sessions, which is a lot. What surprised me most was that each session drew a good turnout. Who knew so many people were interested in writing down their thoughts and feelings?
One of the most beneficial sessions I ever covered was on pain management. The speakers introduced the audience to the Thera Cane. It looks like a small shepherd hook with knobs and is used as a trigger point massager. It's one of the best things I own. I keep it next to my reading chair. When I feel a knot in my back, I get out my Thera Cane and work to release it. It's made a world of difference and probably saved me a lot of money through the years.
If you were looking for laughs, you couldn't beat Tina & Lena. The duo were the keynote speakers with a history of making audiences chuckle for three decades. They had the audience in stitches as they related stories in the tradition of "Church Basement Ladies."
One of the more interesting workshops I previewed was given by retired Hutchinson Police Chief Dan Hatten on active shootings. What would you do if you heard gunfire? With the number shootings in the news, it's something you have to think about.
Through the years, Lori Pikell-Stangel, former executive director of the McLeod County Historical Museum, facilitated workshops and served as the keynote speaker.
One of my favorite presentations she gave was about the pioneer experience using an antique trunk filled with artifacts from the museum's collection. She had a knack for bringing history to life. I always looked forward to her talks, whether it was at the museum, library or public events.
Another popular speaker was David Jones, a self-taught history enthusiast. Like Pickell-Stangel, he was a keynote speaker and a workshop leader. His keynote address was about Prohibition and the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. His workshop focused on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
These are just a small sample of the many topics covered through the years.
Looking back, food continues to be of interest. Karen Gensmer and the other nutritionists at Hutchinson Health have always been willing to step up and share information. Cindy Haugland, owner of Tidy Tightwads, has been a hit with workshops where she shared her expertise on downsizing and decluttering. Exercise, politics, veterans benefits, Medicare, Social Security are all topics that continue to be timely and of interest.
It's not easy to organize an event such as this and keep it fresh and ongoing year after year. I'd like to give a shout out to Nancy Ellefson, who has graciously always been willing to answer my questions, and the committee members who have faithfully served. Twenty-five years of success is worth cheering.
HOW IT STARTED
The first McLeod County Senior Expo took place in 1994. It started because a committee at Peace Lutheran Church was looking for a way to expand the outreach of its parish health program. How could they reach out to more older adults in McLeod County?
Rather than going to seniors in every town in the county, the committee came up with the idea of an expo, which would offer a single place where older adults could explore options available in housing, medical programs, leisure activities, services, healthy living and more.
Assistance to launch the idea came in the form of a grant from the Southwest Initiative Foundation. The first expo took place in the church's Peace Center.
The first year drew a crowd of 50. The next year, 75 attended the one-day event. After that it grew to 100 and then 150.
By 2002, the expo had outgrown the Peace Center, so it moved to the Hutchinson Event Center.
Through the years, the expo has had a variety of themes ranging from "Smart. Healthy. Happy" and "It's Prime Time" to "Fabric of Our Lives" and "Let the Good Times Roll."
No matter what theme is chosen it has continued to attract a crowd that has ranged from a low of 100 to a high of 250.
For a quarter of a century, the event has stood the test. Why? Because it provides what older adults want. Attendees appreciate its educational focus, affordability and the information it offers. It doesn't hurt that it's fun, too.