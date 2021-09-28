After years of wide swings in the county's portion of the annual property tax levy, there may be two years in a row with a roughly stable climb.
At its regular meeting this past week, the McLeod County Board set the preliminary 2022 levy at $25.9 million, a 3% increase from the 2021 levy of $25.2 million.
The levy figure is backed up by a dip into the county's fund balance, which is in a healthier state due to about $600,000 added from the CARES Act.
"We wanted to maintain that 3% (increase) going forward," said Board Member Paul Wright, who sits on the budget committee. "The big thing we want to avoid — we do not want to go back to the days of the rollercoaster. The damages from the 0% lasted for years."
Here's a look at how the McLeod County levy has changed in the past 10 years:
- 2012, the levy decreased 2.93%
- 2013, no change
- 2014, no change
- 2015, no change
- 2016, no change
- 2017, the levy increased 2.73%
- 2018, the levy increased 5%
- 2019, the levy increased 7.1%
- 2020, the levy increased 8.5%
- 2021, the levy increased 2.5%
Last year, the McLeod County Board had previously discussed a 5% levy increase for 2021. However, by using federal COVID-19 relief funds, board members unanimously agreed to lower the increase to 2.5%. Wright said it is unlikely there will be a similar decrease this year when the final levy is set in December.
Starting at 4% for the preliminary levy with the possibility of decreasing it to 3% in December was discussed this past week. Counties can decrease the final levy amount from the preliminary levy, but not make an increase.
Board members were presented with figures for 1%-5% increases at the meeting, which reflected the state of finances if more or less of the county's fund balance was used to offset the levy. Another factor playing into the county's finances is the county's half-percent local option sales tax on nonessential items. The tax, which costs consumers 50 cents on a $100 purchase, has brought in more money than expected for the repair of roads.
The proposed levy increase mostly accounts for wage increases for county employees as the county tries to stay competitive in the job market. There has been some discussion of using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for wage increases.
"But we're pretty hesitant to use that at this point," Wright said. "No counties have tested the waters on that. No one wants to start assuming they can use ARPA funds for some of the wages, and then a ruling comes forward that you can't. In general we're being very cautious as we approve those ARPA funds."