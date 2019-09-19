McLeod County's preliminary levy was set at 8.9 percent Tuesday, lower than another projected option of 15.99 percent.
The decision ties into a move to change from a wheelage tax to a 0.5 percent sales tax, which is covered in another A1 story.
The preliminary 8.9 percent increase would bring the levy to $24.62 million if approved in December. The final levy can be reduced from the preliminary levy, but not increased. Colleen Robeck, a county accountant, said the taxes on a $100,000 home would increase by $15 on the county's portion, assuming the home's value didn't change. She noted no change to a home's value is unlikely.
Compensation and benefits for the county's roughly 300 employees are cited as one of the main factors for the increase, as has been the case in past years.
Robeck said personnel costs for 2020 are expected to increase by $1.5 million. The figure accounts for compensation and benefits, high insurance claims, workers' compensation and growing staff needs.
In addition to a desire to offer competitive wages, County Board members have cited the burden of meeting state mandates and the responsibility of county services to handle a myriad of problems stemming from drug and alcohol abuse as reasons for growing personnel costs.
A $216,051 portion of expenses for the renovation of the former Jungclaus building into the Government Center is expected to be paid for with a one-time 1 percent levy increase, which is accounted for in the whole.
The rejected 15.99 percent levy increase of $3.61 million was largely to keep up with the growing need for county road construction. Reconstruction alone — not including maintenance and preservation — calls for $7 million per year to keep up. But the recently approved sales tax is meant to help address that issue.